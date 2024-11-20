Maoists Torch Trucks on Eve of Jharkhand Election Phase Two

In a dramatic escalation of tensions on the eve of Jharkhand's assembly elections, Maoist insurgents allegedly set five trucks ablaze in Latehar district, according to police reports.

The incident took place late at night in the Laat forest area, as the vehicles were returning from delivering coal for the Tubed coal project. Police revealed that the attackers left a pamphlet threatening further action unless their demands are met.

Security officials, including the Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav, have confirmed an ongoing investigation and efforts to capture the perpetrators. Meanwhile, voting for the remaining assembly seats is proceeding under strict security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)