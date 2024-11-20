Mumbai Votes: A Day of Democratic Process Amidst Challenges
Mumbai civic chief Bhushan Gagrani urged voters to participate in the Maharashtra assembly elections, ensuring facilities at polling booths. Over 1 crore voters in Mumbai are eligible, and provisions are made for the disabled and elderly. Minor issues arose, including nail polish-related voting delays and EVM glitches.
- Country:
- India
On election day in Mumbai, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani encouraged voters to engage in the democratic process, assuring them of well-equipped polling booths. Voting commenced at 7 am across 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, concluding at 6 pm.
In a move to boost participation, Gagrani highlighted the administration's efforts to provide accessible facilities at polling stations, particularly catering to senior citizens and the physically challenged. This initiative is part of the Election Commission's "No Voters To Be Left Behind" campaign, reflecting inclusivity in the voting process.
Security measures are tight in Mumbai, with 30,000 police officials deployed. Voting in Thane and Palghar also proceeded smoothly, despite minor disruptions from nail polish issues and EVM glitches. The involvement of key political figures, like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, underscores the election's significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Coast Guard Chief's Strategic Session with Navy Bolsters Maritime Security
Divergent Interests Hinder Southeast Asian Security Alliance
JMM-led coalition compromising national security, it should be ousted: Yogi Adityanath at BJP rally in Jharkhand's Koderma.
BJP ensures no compromise with nation's security: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Jharkhand's Koderma.
Escalating Attacks on Chinese Nationals in Karachi Highlight Security Concerns