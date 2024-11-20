Unveiling Coastal Preparedness: Sea Vigil Exercise 2023

The second phase of the Sea Vigil exercise commenced off the coast of Goa, officials announced. Initiated in 2018, the exercise aims to assess and enhance the preparedness of security forces in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, according to Commodore Dushyant Purohit, Chief Staff Officer of the Goa naval area.

The first phase, conducted from November 12 to 19, set the groundwork for the current 36-hour exercise. Noteworthy advancements have been recorded in coastal security since the 26/11 incident, Commodore Purohit noted. The ongoing fourth edition of the exercise is designed to identify vulnerabilities, enhance defence mechanisms, and foster public consciousness around coastal security.

In an unprecedented move, the exercise involves Scouts, NCC cadets, and national agencies such as the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and coastal police, to name a few. The substantial scale of this drill, which covers coastal states and island territories, includes a realistic threat simulation and a comprehensive audit of coastal capabilities.

