Controversy Ignites Over Maoist Leader's Demise
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in an encounter by noting his criminal record and refusal to surrender. Gowda, wanted for numerous crimes, was shot by the Anti-Naxal Force in a conflict that has sparked debate among intellectuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-11-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:24 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday defended the controversial killing of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF), citing his extensive criminal record.
In a statement, Siddaramaiah highlighted that Gowda, who faced 61 criminal cases in Karnataka and 19 in Kerala, had rebuffed governmental offers to surrender, opting instead to remain armed and at large.
The police labeled Gowda as one of the most wanted Maoist leaders. Despite intellectuals questioning the circumstances of the encounter near Peetebailu village, officials emphasized Gowda's refusal to lay down arms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
