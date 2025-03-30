Gujarat's Illicit Arms Network: Licenses, Agents, and Criminal Connections
Authorities in Gujarat's Surendranagar district seized 25 weapons and detained 21 individuals for allegedly acquiring arms licenses through dubious means from Nagaland and Manipur. While 17 of them possessed 25 weapons, others only obtained licenses. Many had criminal records, sparking an ongoing investigation into potential illegal activities.
A major crackdown in Gujarat's Surendranagar district has led to the seizure of 25 weapons and the detention of 21 individuals suspected of acquiring arms licenses through fraudulent methods from Nagaland and Manipur, authorities disclosed on Sunday.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Nikunj Patel, out of the 21 detainees, 17 had procured a total of 25 firearms valued at approximately Rs 25 lakh, with the rest having obtained dubious licenses. Several among them have notorious criminal histories, including charges of murder, attempted murder, extortion, and mineral theft.
Investigations revealed that these licenses were obtained with the assistance of agents and counterfeit documents, leading to the acquisition of pistols, revolvers, and rifles from both Gujarat and other states. Efforts are underway to uncover the extent of this illegal arms network.
