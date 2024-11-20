Left Menu

Shockwave in Cuttack: Crime at a Brick Kiln

A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Cuttack district, where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a brick kiln shelter. The accused, a 16-year-old boy from Jharkhand, has been arrested. The victim is critically injured, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching occurrence in Odisha's Cuttack district, police reported that an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a temporary shelter at a local brick kiln.

The minor, whose condition remains critical, is currently receiving intensive care at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, authorities confirmed.

The alleged assailant, identified as a 16-year-old boy from Jharkhand and also an employee at the kiln, was apprehended after extensive search efforts by three special police teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

