Shockwave in Cuttack: Crime at a Brick Kiln
A tragic incident occurred in Odisha's Cuttack district, where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a brick kiln shelter. The accused, a 16-year-old boy from Jharkhand, has been arrested. The victim is critically injured, and an investigation is ongoing.
In a heart-wrenching occurrence in Odisha's Cuttack district, police reported that an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a temporary shelter at a local brick kiln.
The minor, whose condition remains critical, is currently receiving intensive care at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, authorities confirmed.
The alleged assailant, identified as a 16-year-old boy from Jharkhand and also an employee at the kiln, was apprehended after extensive search efforts by three special police teams.
