Russian forces have taken control of the settlement of Illinka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, according to a report by the RIA state news agency. This report, citing the Russian Defence Ministry, underscores the continuing conflict and strategic maneuvers in the region.

The capture of Illinka is a significant development in the ongoing military activities, indicating a tactical advantage for Russian forces. The move is seen as part of broader efforts to consolidate control over contested areas in eastern Ukraine.

This event reflects escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with the latest advancements in the military operations marking a crucial stage in the prolonged conflict. The international community is closely monitoring these developments, which could have wider implications for regional stability.

