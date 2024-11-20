Left Menu

Putin Pledges Support to Central African Republic Amid Rising Threats

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Faustin Touadera, Central African Republic's President, to address terrorist threats in the region. Putin reassured Moscow's commitment to bolster CAR's sovereignty, security, and economic stability, amid ongoing challenges according to the Kremlin.

  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Faustin Touadera, the President of the Central African Republic, to discuss the escalating terrorist threats in the African country, the Kremlin announced on Wednesday.

During the conversation, President Putin emphasized Moscow's ongoing commitment to aid the Central African Republic in enhancing its sovereignty, security, and economic foundations.

This dialogue underscores Russia's intention to maintain a supportive role in fortifying CAR's stability amidst continuous regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

