Baltic Cable Break: Possible Sabotage Under Investigation

German authorities are collaborating with Swedish and Finnish counterparts to investigate the severance of two undersea fibre-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. The German interior ministry disclosed this development on Wednesday.

The ongoing investigation aims to establish whether the cable disruption was an act of sabotage. A spokesperson underscored the seriousness of the situation, noting the cables' critical role in data transmission.

Federal police from Germany are maintaining close contact with Swedish and Finnish officials as they jointly work to uncover details behind the potential sabotage. The investigations could hold significant implications for regional connectivity and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)