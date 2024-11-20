Envoy Advocates for Mid-East Truce
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is working to advance truce talks after a productive meeting with Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut. He aims to collaborate with the incoming U.S. administration to resolve tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, which have recently heightened due to increased hostilities.
- Lebanon
In a pivotal meeting in Beirut, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein reported "additional progress" with Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri as part of ongoing efforts to finalize a truce between Hezbollah and Israel.
Following the discussions, Hochstein revealed plans to continue truce negotiations in Israel. His focus lies on ending more than a year of conflict exacerbated by recent escalations.
Hochstein emphasized the importance of collective diplomatic efforts, pledging to work with the incoming U.S. administration to stabilize the region and end hostilities that have significantly affected the lives of many in Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
