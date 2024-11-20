Left Menu

Envoy Advocates for Mid-East Truce

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein is working to advance truce talks after a productive meeting with Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut. He aims to collaborate with the incoming U.S. administration to resolve tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, which have recently heightened due to increased hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:49 IST
Envoy Advocates for Mid-East Truce
truce
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a pivotal meeting in Beirut, U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein reported "additional progress" with Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri as part of ongoing efforts to finalize a truce between Hezbollah and Israel.

Following the discussions, Hochstein revealed plans to continue truce negotiations in Israel. His focus lies on ending more than a year of conflict exacerbated by recent escalations.

Hochstein emphasized the importance of collective diplomatic efforts, pledging to work with the incoming U.S. administration to stabilize the region and end hostilities that have significantly affected the lives of many in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024