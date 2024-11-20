Court Orders Charges for 2017 Fatal Car Accidents

A court in Delhi has ordered culpable homicide charges against a former Delhi Public School student, Samarth Chugh, for allegedly causing fatalities in a 2017 car crash.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Ekta Gauba Mann found the allegations against Chugh, including driving without a license and rash driving, compelling enough to frame charges. Chugh allegedly lost control of his car, resulting in the deaths of two pavement dwellers and injuries to two others.

The prosecution claims the incident occurred on April 20, 2017, with witnesses stating Chugh was accompanied by two classmates in an inebriated state. The court is set to formally frame charges on November 23.

