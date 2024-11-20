Chhattisgarh's Vigorous Battle Against Naxalism

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the strides made in combating Naxalism in the state. Sai emphasized the effectiveness of efforts under the guidance of the double-engine government.

Remarkably, over the past 11 months, 200 Naxals have been killed while approximately 600-700 have surrendered or been arrested. These numbers signify significant headway in curbing Naxal influences in the region.

Beyond security operations, the Chief Minister spotlighted initiatives in road infrastructure, education, and healthcare, underscoring development as a cornerstone in stabilizing affected areas. Home Minister Shah commended the state's ongoing efforts and promised continued support from the central government.

