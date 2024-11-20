Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Vigorous Battle Against Naxalism

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss anti-Naxal operations and development initiatives. Sai reported significant progress with 200 Naxals killed, 600-700 surrendered, and similar numbers arrested over the last 11 months. Government efforts focus on roads, education, and healthcare in affected regions.

Updated: 20-11-2024 18:09 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to review the strides made in combating Naxalism in the state. Sai emphasized the effectiveness of efforts under the guidance of the double-engine government.

Remarkably, over the past 11 months, 200 Naxals have been killed while approximately 600-700 have surrendered or been arrested. These numbers signify significant headway in curbing Naxal influences in the region.

Beyond security operations, the Chief Minister spotlighted initiatives in road infrastructure, education, and healthcare, underscoring development as a cornerstone in stabilizing affected areas. Home Minister Shah commended the state's ongoing efforts and promised continued support from the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

