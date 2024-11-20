German National Arrested in Russia Over Alleged Sabotage Plans

A German national has been arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly conspiring to sabotage energy facilities, reportedly under orders from a Ukrainian based in Hamburg.

The FSB announced the detention of Nikolai Gayduk, who was intercepted in Kaliningrad with half a liter of liquid explosives. Gayduk, 1957-born and a Hamburg resident, is alleged to have orchestrated a previous explosion at a gas station in March.

The German Foreign Ministry acknowledged the arrest, emphasizing existing fears of arbitrary detention in Russia amidst an ongoing investigation. The situation unfolds in the backdrop of Germany's participation in an East-West prisoner swap earlier this year, highlighting tense diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)