German National Arrested in Russia Over Alleged Sabotage Plans

A German national, Nikolai Gayduk, was arrested by Russia's FSB for allegedly planning energy facility sabotage under Ukrainian orders. Seized with liquid explosives, he's accused of involvement in a March gas explosion in Kaliningrad. Germany is providing consular aid, amid concerns over arbitrary detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A German national has been arrested by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly conspiring to sabotage energy facilities, reportedly under orders from a Ukrainian based in Hamburg.

The FSB announced the detention of Nikolai Gayduk, who was intercepted in Kaliningrad with half a liter of liquid explosives. Gayduk, 1957-born and a Hamburg resident, is alleged to have orchestrated a previous explosion at a gas station in March.

The German Foreign Ministry acknowledged the arrest, emphasizing existing fears of arbitrary detention in Russia amidst an ongoing investigation. The situation unfolds in the backdrop of Germany's participation in an East-West prisoner swap earlier this year, highlighting tense diplomatic relations.

