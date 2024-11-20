Left Menu

Japan on Alert: China's Airspace Pledge Under Scrutiny

Japan is monitoring China’s commitment to preventing airspace violations after a Chinese military aircraft entered Japanese airspace. The incident was explained as unintentional by China, citing turbulence. Japan remains concerned about China's military activities in its southwestern region, which impact its defense strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:19 IST
Japan on Alert: China's Airspace Pledge Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese officials announced on Wednesday their vigilance in monitoring China's adherence to preventing further airspace violations. This follows an incident in August when a Chinese military aircraft briefly entered Japanese airspace, explained later as an unintentional move due to turbulence.

The intrusion prompted Japan to lodge a protest with Beijing. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that China acknowledged the violation and assured efforts to avoid recurrence. Despite the explanation, Japan considers any significant deviation from a planned flight route unacceptable.

Concerns continue in Tokyo regarding increased Chinese military activity near Japan's southwestern waters. Incidents involving Chinese ships and joint military exercises with Russia underscore Japan's defense challenges and strategic responses in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024