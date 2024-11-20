Japan on Alert: China's Airspace Pledge Under Scrutiny
Japan is monitoring China’s commitment to preventing airspace violations after a Chinese military aircraft entered Japanese airspace. The incident was explained as unintentional by China, citing turbulence. Japan remains concerned about China's military activities in its southwestern region, which impact its defense strategy.
Japanese officials announced on Wednesday their vigilance in monitoring China's adherence to preventing further airspace violations. This follows an incident in August when a Chinese military aircraft briefly entered Japanese airspace, explained later as an unintentional move due to turbulence.
The intrusion prompted Japan to lodge a protest with Beijing. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated that China acknowledged the violation and assured efforts to avoid recurrence. Despite the explanation, Japan considers any significant deviation from a planned flight route unacceptable.
Concerns continue in Tokyo regarding increased Chinese military activity near Japan's southwestern waters. Incidents involving Chinese ships and joint military exercises with Russia underscore Japan's defense challenges and strategic responses in the region.
