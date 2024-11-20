Gujarat's 11th Chintan Shivir: Shaping the Future of Governance

A three-day brainstorming session titled 'Chintan Shivir' will kick off near the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district. Organized by the Gujarat government, the session aims to gather insights and strategic plans for the state's governance.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the 11th edition of the Chintan Shivir on Thursday afternoon, with key government figures such as ministers, the chief secretary, and senior bureaucrats in attendance. This annual event was previously held at Kevadia near the Statue of Unity.

This year, discussions will spotlight enhancing employment, boosting village incomes, and ensuring comprehensive implementation of government schemes. Tourism development is also high on the agenda. Additionally, top-performing district collectors and district development officers will receive recognition for their efforts.

