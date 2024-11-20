Left Menu

Gujarat's 11th Chintan Shivir: Shaping the Future of Governance

The Gujarat government will host its 11th Chintan Shivir, a three-day brainstorm session, near the Somnath temple. Key discussions will focus on employment growth, village income, government scheme saturation, and tourism development. Attendees include the Chief Minister and top officials, with awards for outstanding district collectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:49 IST
Gujarat's 11th Chintan Shivir: Shaping the Future of Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day brainstorming session titled 'Chintan Shivir' will kick off near the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district. Organized by the Gujarat government, the session aims to gather insights and strategic plans for the state's governance.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will inaugurate the 11th edition of the Chintan Shivir on Thursday afternoon, with key government figures such as ministers, the chief secretary, and senior bureaucrats in attendance. This annual event was previously held at Kevadia near the Statue of Unity.

This year, discussions will spotlight enhancing employment, boosting village incomes, and ensuring comprehensive implementation of government schemes. Tourism development is also high on the agenda. Additionally, top-performing district collectors and district development officers will receive recognition for their efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024