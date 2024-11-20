Left Menu

Curbing Cybercrime: CBI Strives for Data-Driven Solutions

CBI Director Praveen Sood emphasizes the complexities of tackling cybercrime due to its borderless nature, proposing data analysis and plea bargaining as potential solutions. He highlights the need for improved forensic science infrastructure and integration of data systems for effective crime prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:35 IST
Curbing Cybercrime: CBI Strives for Data-Driven Solutions
On Wednesday, CBI Director Praveen Sood advocated for the strategic use of existing resources to combat cybercrime, acknowledging the challenges of detection and conviction in such digital offenses due to their borderless nature.

Speaking at the closing session of the 50th All India Police Science Congress at Rashtriya Raksha University, Sood called for extensive utilization of the plea bargaining provision within the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to alleviate court case backlogs.

Sood further suggested harnessing scientific knowledge to forecast cybercrime and urged for the integration of forensic science into policing, while promoting the idea of connected governance to break data silos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

