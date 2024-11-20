Massive Seizures Mark Maharashtra Elections

In a significant pre-election crackdown, authorities in Maharashtra reported the seizure of cash, alcohol, and other valuables amounting to Rs 707 crore amid poll code violations.

Between October 15 and November 20, 10,139 complaints were logged through the C-Vigil app, with 10,134 having been resolved, according to the state's Chief Electoral Officer.

Multiple agencies executed enforcement actions, resulting in the confiscation of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, as voting for the 288 assembly seats took place on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)