Left Menu

Massive Seizures Mark Maharashtra Elections

In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, authorities have seized cash, alcohol, and other valuables worth Rs 707 crore due to violations of the poll code. Most complaints lodged via the C-Vigil app have been resolved, highlighting proactive enforcement efforts by state and Central agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:51 IST
Massive Seizures Mark Maharashtra Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant pre-election crackdown, authorities in Maharashtra reported the seizure of cash, alcohol, and other valuables amounting to Rs 707 crore amid poll code violations.

Between October 15 and November 20, 10,139 complaints were logged through the C-Vigil app, with 10,134 having been resolved, according to the state's Chief Electoral Officer.

Multiple agencies executed enforcement actions, resulting in the confiscation of illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, as voting for the 288 assembly seats took place on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024