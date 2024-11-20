Sikh Leader Rajoana Calls for Unity Amid Legal Battle

Balwant Singh Rajoana, facing the death penalty for the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, has called upon the Sikh community to unite to safeguard their rights. This appeal came during the 'bhog' ceremony of his late brother Kulwant Singh Rajoana held in Ludhiana.

Granted a three-hour parole by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Rajoana was brought from Patiala's Central Jail to attend the prayer meet at a local gurdwara. In the presence of prominent Sikh leaders, Rajoana emphasized the need for the Sikh organizations to gather strength to ensure the community's rights remain protected.

Rajoana also reflected on his legal journey, having admitted to his crime 12 years before being sentenced to death in 2007. With the Supreme Court recently halting proceedings related to his mercy petition, the case remains a significant point of interest for the Sikh community ahead of the hearing rescheduled for November 25.

