Naidu Vows to Rebuild Andhra Pradesh with Good Governance and Welfare Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu emphasizes welfare, development, and governance, pledging to rebuild the state. Highlighting welfare initiatives like Anna Canteens and Deepam 2, Naidu promises housing for all. The state plans include urban projects, renewable energy schemes, and advanced e-governance services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to rebuilding the state during an assembly address. He emphasized welfare, development, and governance as the pillars guiding his administration, tasked with overcoming the challenges left by the previous government.

Naidu highlighted key welfare initiatives, announcing the launch of Anna Canteens, which provide subsidized meals, and stating the Deepam 2 scheme has aided over 42 lakh people. Additionally, he pledged housing for all citizens within the next five years, stressing the balance between welfare and development.

Economic upliftment through urban development was also addressed, with Rs 15,000 crore allocated by the Central government to the Amaravati project. Naidu also announced renewable energy initiatives such as the Surya Ghar scheme and a carbon credits program, while emphasizing women's safety and innovative governance through deep technology integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

