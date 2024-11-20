Justice for Laken: A Verdict that Echoes Across Borders

In a case that captured national attention, Jose Ibarra, a Venezuelan migrant, was convicted on Wednesday for the murder of Laken Riley, a Georgia nursing student. The case was notably referenced by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as a keystone in his arguments against illegal immigration.

Judge Patrick Haggard delivered the guilty verdict in Athens-Clarke County Superior Court in a somber session where emotions ran high. Family members of the victim, Riley, were visibly heartbroken as the decision was read, highlighting the personal losses behind political debates.

Ibarra's case was decided by the judge after he opted to forego a jury trial. The murder had been wrongly used by Trump and other Republicans to paint a misleading picture of migrants as instigators of a crime wave.

(With inputs from agencies.)