Manipur on Edge: Escalating Violence and Heightened Security

Amidst mounting violence in Manipur, eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have arrived in the state capital, Imphal, on Wednesday, according to officials.

This deployment follows an earlier arrival of 11 CAPF companies. Four companies each from CRPF and BSF will be stationed at sensitive locations, with one company from the Mahila Battalion among them.

The violence, characterized by attacks on party offices and political figures, has led to the imposition of an indefinite curfew. Ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have exacerbated the crisis, culminating in at least 220 deaths since May last year.

