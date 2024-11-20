Left Menu

Manipur on Edge: Escalating Violence and Heightened Security

In Manipur, a sudden surge in violence has prompted the deployment of additional Central Armed Police Forces to the state capital, Imphal. Recent attacks on political offices and residences, coupled with ongoing ethnic clashes, have resulted in casualties and displacement, thereby intensifying security concerns.

Imphal | Updated: 20-11-2024 23:01 IST
Amidst mounting violence in Manipur, eight companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have arrived in the state capital, Imphal, on Wednesday, according to officials.

This deployment follows an earlier arrival of 11 CAPF companies. Four companies each from CRPF and BSF will be stationed at sensitive locations, with one company from the Mahila Battalion among them.

The violence, characterized by attacks on party offices and political figures, has led to the imposition of an indefinite curfew. Ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have exacerbated the crisis, culminating in at least 220 deaths since May last year.

