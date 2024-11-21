Frozen Dreams: The Tragic Cross-Border Journey

An Indian national has recounted a harrowing journey in blizzard conditions across the US-Canada border, during which he became separated from a family of four who later perished in the subzero temperatures.

On the stand, Yash Patel, 23, detailed his involvement in a larger human smuggling case against Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Shand. These individuals are accused of exploiting Indian migrants for financial gain during a smuggling operation between December 2021 and January 2022.

The prosecutors presented a chilling narrative: Jagdish Patel, his wife, and two young children died on January 19, 2022, after attempting to cross into Minnesota under severe weather conditions. Challenges are arising for Shand and Patel's legal teams in unraveling the accusations tied to a broader, sophisticated smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)