Left Menu

Clash in the Forest: Maoist Killed, Officer Injured

A Maoist insurgent was killed and a policeman injured in a gunfight between security forces and Maoist rebels in Jineliguda forest near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. The two-hour exchange occurred as police sought to stop Maoist movement through the Malkangiri district. Two Maoists were arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:23 IST
Clash in the Forest: Maoist Killed, Officer Injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist insurgent was killed and a policeman injured during a fierce gunfight between security forces and Maoist rebels in the Jineliguda forest near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, police reported on Thursday.

The clash erupted on Wednesday night as police launched an operation to curtail the influx of Maoists into Odisha through the dense Malkangiri district forest, according to a senior officer.

Authorities confirmed that two Maoists were apprehended during the encounter. The injured officer, Damaru Badanaik, is currently receiving treatment at Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital. The identity of the deceased Maoist remains unknown. Police disclosed that the exchange spanned two hours, followed by a combing operation in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024