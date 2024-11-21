Clash in the Forest: Maoist Killed, Officer Injured
A Maoist insurgent was killed and a policeman injured in a gunfight between security forces and Maoist rebels in Jineliguda forest near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. The two-hour exchange occurred as police sought to stop Maoist movement through the Malkangiri district. Two Maoists were arrested.
A Maoist insurgent was killed and a policeman injured during a fierce gunfight between security forces and Maoist rebels in the Jineliguda forest near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, police reported on Thursday.
The clash erupted on Wednesday night as police launched an operation to curtail the influx of Maoists into Odisha through the dense Malkangiri district forest, according to a senior officer.
Authorities confirmed that two Maoists were apprehended during the encounter. The injured officer, Damaru Badanaik, is currently receiving treatment at Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital. The identity of the deceased Maoist remains unknown. Police disclosed that the exchange spanned two hours, followed by a combing operation in the area.
