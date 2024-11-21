NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Terrorist Infiltration in Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids on Thursday in Jammu, covering regions such as Reasi, Udhampur, and Ramban, as part of its ongoing investigation into terrorist infiltration cases, according to official sources.

Sources confirmed the searches follow the registration of cases connected to Pakistani terrorist infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir, with operations currently being executed at nine different locations in the division.

NIA operations are underway in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar, targeting infrastructure related to terrorist infiltration. The NIA, supported by local police and CRPF personnel, is focused on dismantling networks associated with these activities, including overground workers, surrendered militants, suspected guides, and harbourers.

