Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Terrorist Infiltration in Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multiple raids in Jammu, targeting terrorist infiltration networks. Assisted by police and CRPF, the operation aims at disrupting channels linked to Pakistani terrorist movements in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:02 IST
NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Terrorist Infiltration in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of raids on Thursday in Jammu, covering regions such as Reasi, Udhampur, and Ramban, as part of its ongoing investigation into terrorist infiltration cases, according to official sources.

Sources confirmed the searches follow the registration of cases connected to Pakistani terrorist infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir, with operations currently being executed at nine different locations in the division.

NIA operations are underway in Reasi, Doda, Udhampur, Ramban, and Kishtwar, targeting infrastructure related to terrorist infiltration. The NIA, supported by local police and CRPF personnel, is focused on dismantling networks associated with these activities, including overground workers, surrendered militants, suspected guides, and harbourers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024