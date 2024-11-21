Left Menu

Ofwat Enforces New Rule: No Bonuses from Customer Bills for Water Companies

Nine water companies, including Thames Water, will no longer use customer bill money for bonuses due to new regulations by Ofwat. These rules impact 6.8 million pounds in bonuses, 73% of the total. Bonuses are now required to be linked to company performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:45 IST
Ofwat Enforces New Rule: No Bonuses from Customer Bills for Water Companies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Nine water companies, including the struggling Thames Water, are barred from using customer bill funds for bonuses, as per new rules by regulator Ofwat announced on Thursday.

The new regulation affects bonuses totaling 6.8 million pounds, which represents 73% of the entire bonus payouts. Companies must now align bonuses with their performance metrics, according to Ofwat.

The decision underscores Ofwat's commitment to ensuring that financial rewards are tied directly to corporate success and performance. This change reflects a broader regulatory trend toward accountability in utility sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024