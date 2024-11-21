Left Menu

Undersea Tensions: China's Role in Baltic Cable Investigations

China is open to collaborating with international partners to secure submarine infrastructure. This comes amidst Finnish and Swedish probes into damaged fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. A Chinese vessel's presence in the area has attracted attention, although details remain unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:02 IST
Undersea Tensions: China's Role in Baltic Cable Investigations
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China has expressed its willingness to engage with international stakeholders to ensure the safety of undersea infrastructure. This statement from the foreign ministry follows concerns over the integrity of fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed queries on a Chinese vessel seen in Danish waters, amidst investigations by Finland and Sweden into disrupted data cables.

Lin clarified a lack of specific information on the vessel's activities. Meanwhile, the Danish military closely monitors the stationary Chinese ship Yi Peng 3 without a direct link to the recent cable incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024