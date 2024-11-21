Undersea Tensions: China's Role in Baltic Cable Investigations
China is open to collaborating with international partners to secure submarine infrastructure. This comes amidst Finnish and Swedish probes into damaged fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea. A Chinese vessel's presence in the area has attracted attention, although details remain unclear.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:02 IST
- Country:
- China
China has expressed its willingness to engage with international stakeholders to ensure the safety of undersea infrastructure. This statement from the foreign ministry follows concerns over the integrity of fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea.
Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed queries on a Chinese vessel seen in Danish waters, amidst investigations by Finland and Sweden into disrupted data cables.
Lin clarified a lack of specific information on the vessel's activities. Meanwhile, the Danish military closely monitors the stationary Chinese ship Yi Peng 3 without a direct link to the recent cable incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- submarine
- infrastructure
- Finnish
- Swedish
- investigation
- fibre-optic
- Baltic Sea
- Danish
- military
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Chief Minister Under Scrutiny: Lokayukta Inquiry and ED Investigation Heat Up
NIA Takes Charge of BJP Leader Attack Investigation in West Bengal
Tragic Crash in Delhi: Fatal Accident Sparks Investigation in Rohini
Investigation Demanded in Belagavi SDA's Alleged Suicide
Terror Charges Loom for Swedish Teenagers Over Embassy Explosions