Undersea Tensions: China's Role in Baltic Cable Investigations

China has expressed its willingness to engage with international stakeholders to ensure the safety of undersea infrastructure. This statement from the foreign ministry follows concerns over the integrity of fiber-optic cables in the Baltic Sea.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed queries on a Chinese vessel seen in Danish waters, amidst investigations by Finland and Sweden into disrupted data cables.

Lin clarified a lack of specific information on the vessel's activities. Meanwhile, the Danish military closely monitors the stationary Chinese ship Yi Peng 3 without a direct link to the recent cable incidents.

