Rising Tensions: Russia's Missile Strike Amid Ukraine Conflict

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, Russia has reportedly launched an intercontinental ballistic missile targeting Ukrainian regions, Ukraine's air force announced on Thursday. This marks the first utilization of such a formidable nuclear-capable weapon in the war.

The missile aimed at critical infrastructure in Dnipro, resulting in industrial damage and injuries, according to local officials. Tensions have risen as Ukraine's military responded with U.S. and British missiles at Russian targets, a move Moscow warned would be a major escalation.

As the conflict approaches its 1,000th day, the focus turns to international dynamics, with questions about U.S. involvement and potential peace talks looming. Both nations are striving to strengthen their positions ahead of possible negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)