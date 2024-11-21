DMK and AIADMK Clash Over CBI Probe in Kallakurichi Tragedy
The DMK slammed AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for suggesting the state government not approach the Supreme Court over a High Court decision to transfer the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy probe to CBI. The dispute underscores political tensions, with both parties arguing over past and present CBI investigations.
The DMK fiercely criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday for advising the state government to refrain from challenging the Madras High Court's decision, which transferred the investigation of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to the CBI.
DMK leader RS Bharathi highlighted a past incident involving alleged corruption in the Highways Department under AIADMK's rule, asserting that Palaniswami previously moved to the Supreme Court to halt a CBI inquiry initiated by the Madras High Court.
The tension over CBI investigations continues, with the AIADMK celebrating the High Court's recent decision, defending their legacy, and critiquing DMK's handling of the Kallakurichi case.
