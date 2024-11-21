Left Menu

DMK and AIADMK Clash Over CBI Probe in Kallakurichi Tragedy

The DMK slammed AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for suggesting the state government not approach the Supreme Court over a High Court decision to transfer the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy probe to CBI. The dispute underscores political tensions, with both parties arguing over past and present CBI investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:21 IST
DMK and AIADMK Clash Over CBI Probe in Kallakurichi Tragedy
CBI Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK fiercely criticized AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday for advising the state government to refrain from challenging the Madras High Court's decision, which transferred the investigation of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy to the CBI.

DMK leader RS Bharathi highlighted a past incident involving alleged corruption in the Highways Department under AIADMK's rule, asserting that Palaniswami previously moved to the Supreme Court to halt a CBI inquiry initiated by the Madras High Court.

The tension over CBI investigations continues, with the AIADMK celebrating the High Court's recent decision, defending their legacy, and critiquing DMK's handling of the Kallakurichi case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024