Gaza Crisis: A Region Under Siege
Israeli military operations in Gaza have intensified, targeting northern residential areas, leaving many casualties. Rescue efforts are hampered by lack of medical supplies and ongoing violence. The Gaza enclave faces a humanitarian crisis with widespread displacement, as international pressure mounts on Israel to permit more aid.
In a night of intensifying conflict, the Israeli military bombed multiple homes in northern Gaza, leaving scores buried in the rubble, according to Palestinian health officials. The military's focus remains on preventing Hamas fighters' regrouping in Beit Lahiya and nearby towns.
Local hospitals, already strained by limited resources, struggle to manage the influx of wounded civilians. With ambulance services unable to function effectively, the situation grows increasingly dire, and rescue operations persist amidst life-threatening conditions.
The international community pressures Israel to improve aid flows as Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens. Humanitarian agencies report rampant looting and skyrocketing food prices, fueling fears of famine as negotiations for peace stall.
(With inputs from agencies.)
