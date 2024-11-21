Gaza Crisis: A Region Under Siege

In a night of intensifying conflict, the Israeli military bombed multiple homes in northern Gaza, leaving scores buried in the rubble, according to Palestinian health officials. The military's focus remains on preventing Hamas fighters' regrouping in Beit Lahiya and nearby towns.

Local hospitals, already strained by limited resources, struggle to manage the influx of wounded civilians. With ambulance services unable to function effectively, the situation grows increasingly dire, and rescue operations persist amidst life-threatening conditions.

The international community pressures Israel to improve aid flows as Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepens. Humanitarian agencies report rampant looting and skyrocketing food prices, fueling fears of famine as negotiations for peace stall.

