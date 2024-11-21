Left Menu

Gambling Debacle: Fake Kidnapping Unravels

A nursing student, Nandini, orchestrated her own kidnapping to extort Rs 6 lakh from her family after incurring losses in online betting. The police traced her from Delhi to Noida, uncovering the plot and arresting her and her accomplices for conspiracy. Investigations are ongoing.

A nursing student named Nandini devised an audacious plan to fake her own kidnapping to swindle her family into handing over Rs 6 lakh. The drastic measure came after she lost substantial money in online betting ventures, police disclosed on Thursday.

Investigators traced Nandini's whereabouts from Delhi to Noida, where she finally admitted to concocting the kidnapping scheme. According to Jhansi's Senior Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh, Nandini had borrowed money from friends and lost about Rs 2.5 lakh in online wagers.

Her father, Bablu Raikwar, reported the alleged abduction, prompting a police investigation that unraveled the truth. Police in collaboration with the Special Operations Group apprehended Nandini and her accomplices in Noida, and investigations are currently ongoing.

