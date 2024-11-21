Gambling Debacle: Fake Kidnapping Unravels
A nursing student, Nandini, orchestrated her own kidnapping to extort Rs 6 lakh from her family after incurring losses in online betting. The police traced her from Delhi to Noida, uncovering the plot and arresting her and her accomplices for conspiracy. Investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A nursing student named Nandini devised an audacious plan to fake her own kidnapping to swindle her family into handing over Rs 6 lakh. The drastic measure came after she lost substantial money in online betting ventures, police disclosed on Thursday.
Investigators traced Nandini's whereabouts from Delhi to Noida, where she finally admitted to concocting the kidnapping scheme. According to Jhansi's Senior Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh, Nandini had borrowed money from friends and lost about Rs 2.5 lakh in online wagers.
Her father, Bablu Raikwar, reported the alleged abduction, prompting a police investigation that unraveled the truth. Police in collaboration with the Special Operations Group apprehended Nandini and her accomplices in Noida, and investigations are currently ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest in Murder Conspiracy of NCP Leader
After BJP’s attempts to hinder state’s development were stalled, I was jailed under a conspiracy, claims Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
Survivors Win Legal Victory Against Conspiracy Theorist in Manchester Bombing Case
Deep-Sea Fishing Deal Controversy: Unveiling the Political Conspiracy
People of Haryana foiled conspiracy of Congress by following the 'Ek hai to safe hai' mantra: PM Modi at poll rally in Akola.