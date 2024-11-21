Congress Demands Joint Parliament Committee Probe Into Adani Group's Global Dealings

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has intensified calls for a comprehensive Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) investigation into the Adani group following serious allegations against the conglomerate. Kharge emphasized that the inquiry must cover all facets of Adani's operations, notably its global investments and its influence on Indian institutions.

This demand was prompted by accusations from U.S. prosecutors that Adani and his associates allegedly paid $250 million in bribes to Indian officials. While the Adani group has refuted these claims as baseless, Kharge insists the charges tarnish India's international image and highlight deeply rooted issues.

The Congress party contends that the dominance of a few in key sectors, fostered by what they describe as the Modi government's policies, exacerbates inequality and stifles competition. Kharge asserts that dismantling this purported nexus is crucial to safeguarding the interests of small investors and fostering a competitive and transparent economic environment.

