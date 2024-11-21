Left Menu

India's Age-Old Principles Inspire Modern Diplomacy

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that India's foreign policy is focused on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dialogue. Speaking at the National Defence College, he outlined India's focus on strategic security, peace, development, and gender justice, driven by its civilisational ethos and commitment to global harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:01 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized that India's foreign policy prioritizes respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, advocating dialogue as wars intensify. Speaking on Thursday, he suggested that the world could learn from India's principles of harmony and coexistence.

Dhankhar highlighted the importance of strategic security through strong defense capabilities, noting that a peaceful environment is crucial for growth. He warned that any disruption in global peace could hinder development, making a robust national security strategy imperative.

Addressing the National Defence College on India's core values, Dhankhar stressed inclusive development and universal well-being. He reaffirmed India's commitment to gender justice, highlighting women-led growth as crucial to societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

