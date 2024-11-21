Bail Granted to Former Lava MD in Vivo Money Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Hari Om Rai, the former Managing Director of Lava International, in connection to a money laundering case linked to Vivo. Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri made the decision considering Rai's custody period and the trial's early stage. Rai's incarceration followed his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in October last year.

The court mandated Rai's release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh after observing that other accused individuals were also granted bail. The court emphasized Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) does not prohibit bail, especially when a trial isn't expected to conclude soon.

The Enforcement Directorate had accused Vivo-India of transferring Rs 62,476 crore to China illegally, claiming it was detrimental to India's economic sovereignty. Despite earlier denial of bail, the court acknowledged the need to balance Stature 45 of the PMLA with Article 21 of the Constitution.

