Left Menu

Dramatic Escape: Girl Jumps Off Delhi Mini Bus Amid Allegations

A minor girl in Delhi jumped off a moving mini bus during a heated dispute with the driver and another man. Despite rumors of sexual assault, she denied such claims. Police investigations are ongoing, with charges filed for hurt, wrongful restraint, and kidnapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:32 IST
Dramatic Escape: Girl Jumps Off Delhi Mini Bus Amid Allegations
investigation Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A minor girl in north Delhi took a dramatic leap from a moving mini bus after an altercation with the driver and a passenger. The incident unfolded in the Nathpura area, raising alarms and attracting local attention.

Amid heated exchanges with familiar faces identified as Deepak, the driver, and Manoj, another passenger, the girl seized an opportunity to escape by jumping from the bus. Her actions prompted bystanders to suspect foul play, leading to their intervention in stopping the vehicle near Shalimar Palace Chowk.

Police responded promptly to the scene following rumors of sexual misconduct. However, after consulting with a counselor, the girl denied experiencing any harassment, which was corroborated by her medical report. Authorities have registered an FIR and are pursuing further inquiries into the episode.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024