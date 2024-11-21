Dramatic Escape: Girl Jumps Off Delhi Mini Bus Amid Allegations

A minor girl in north Delhi took a dramatic leap from a moving mini bus after an altercation with the driver and a passenger. The incident unfolded in the Nathpura area, raising alarms and attracting local attention.

Amid heated exchanges with familiar faces identified as Deepak, the driver, and Manoj, another passenger, the girl seized an opportunity to escape by jumping from the bus. Her actions prompted bystanders to suspect foul play, leading to their intervention in stopping the vehicle near Shalimar Palace Chowk.

Police responded promptly to the scene following rumors of sexual misconduct. However, after consulting with a counselor, the girl denied experiencing any harassment, which was corroborated by her medical report. Authorities have registered an FIR and are pursuing further inquiries into the episode.

