Opposition Calls for Extension on Waqf Bill Review
Opposition members demand more time to study amendments to the Waqf Bill. Accusations against the committee chairman, BJP's Jagdambika Pal, include ignoring opposition input and hastening the process without adequate consultation. The committee is set to submit its report during the upcoming winter session of Parliament.
- Country:
- India
Opposition members have voiced their dissatisfaction over the limited time allocated for the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, which they argue is insufficient for a thorough review of the draft legislation.
In a recent committee gathering, Chairman Jagdambika Pal, a BJP representative, declared the last meeting would conclude on Thursday, with a draft report to be circulated soon. This decision was met with protest, prompting opposition factions to reach out to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for assistance.
The government plans to present the Waqf (Amendment) Bill for parliamentary debate in the winter session, contingent upon the committee's report submission. Opposition complaints against Pal include rushing proceedings and excluding their input in decision-making processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Police Hotel Searches Spark Protests Amidst Palakkad By-Election Tensions
Karnataka’s Poll Battle: DK Shivakumar’s Peaceful Promise and BJP Critiques
NIA Takes Charge of BJP Leader Attack Investigation in West Bengal
Karnataka BJP Demands CBI Probe into MUDA Scam Amidst Political Turmoil
Political Rift in Sillod: BJP Refuses to Support Shiv Sena Candidate