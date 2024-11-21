Tragedy in Kurram: Convoy Ambushed by Militants

In a tragic incident striking northwest Pakistan, militants ambushed vehicles in the Kurram district, claiming the lives of at least 33 individuals and injuring 14 others. The assault took place on Thursday as the convoy moved from Parachinar to Peshawar, said officials.

The Kurram district, a volatile region bordering Afghanistan, has been afflicted by Taliban influence, thus heightening security concerns. The attack predominantly affected innocent civilians, including women and children, exacerbating the calamity's severity.

In response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has ordered urgent assessments of the situation by sending key governmental figures to the district. Compassion towards the bereaved families was expressed, alongside the promise of financial aid for victim families. Meanwhile, security measures are set to intensify with plans to establish a Provincial Highways Police unit.

