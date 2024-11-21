Left Menu

Kerala High Court Orders Further Probe on Minister's Controversial Speech

In a significant development, the Kerala High Court has ordered a further probe into the controversial remarks made by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian during a 2022 speech. The court criticized the initial investigation for lack of thoroughness and demanded the involvement of the State Crime Branch.

Updated: 21-11-2024 18:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Thursday mandated a fresh investigation into the allegations against state Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, over statements perceived as disrespectful to the Constitution during a 2022 event. The court highlighted the inadequacy of the original probe, conducted by the investigating officer.

Language and context of the speech, which allegedly denigrated foundational terms like 'secularism' and 'democracy', are at the center of the controversy. The High Court pointed out the necessity of examining the context more thoroughly before arriving at conclusions regarding Cherian's intent.

The case has stirred political tensions, with opposition parties calling for Cherian's resignation, which he eventually tendered in July 2022. The High Court has tasked the State Crime Branch, a superior investigative authority, to conduct the further investigation in a comprehensive manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

