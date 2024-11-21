Alleged Molestation Near RCube Mall Raises Security Concerns
Three students reported alleged molestation while returning from tuition in Sector 39. Police are investigating the incident which occurred near RCube Mall. Efforts to identify the suspect using CCTV footage are underway, and a case has been registered based on a complaint from one of the student's fathers.
Alleged molestation near RCube Mall in Sector 39 has raised security concerns as police investigations are underway. The incident occurred on Thursday when three students were allegedly approached by an unknown individual on their way home after tuition. The suspect reportedly made obscene gestures.
The police have launched an investigation to identify the suspect, utilizing CCTV cameras installed around RCube Mall. This development has heightened security concerns in the area, especially among parents and the student community.
A case has been filed following the complaint of a student's father. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant while they pursue leads to apprehend the accused.
