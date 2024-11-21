Delhi High Court Upholds AIMIM's Registration, Rejects De-registration Plea

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea challenging the registration of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musalimeen (AIMIM) as a political party by the Election Commission of India.

Justice Prateek Jalan stated that the petition lacked merit and reiterated that the AIMIM's constitution met the requirements outlined in Section 29A of the Representation of People Act, emphasizing secularism, socialism, and democracy.

The petitioner, Tirupati Narasimha Murari, a former Shiv Sena member, argued the party prioritized one religious community, challenging constitutional secularism. However, the court found no grounds to interfere with AIMIM's status, protecting its members' fundamental rights to establish a political party.

(With inputs from agencies.)