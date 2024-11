ICC Issues Landmark Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas Leaders

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leaders, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity during the prolonged conflict in Gaza and related October 2023 incidents.

The ICC's decision transforms Netanyahu and other figures into internationally wanted suspects, raising potential diplomatic complications. However, practical enforcement is challenging since neither Israel nor its primary ally, the United States, are ICC members, and several Hamas leaders involved have already been killed.

Israeli authorities and U.S. President Joe Biden have criticized the move as unjust, claiming it undermines Israel's security efforts. Human rights organizations, however, have welcomed the ICC's action, viewing it as a significant step towards accountability.

