Left Menu

Netherlands Ready to Act on ICC Warrant for Netanyahu

The Netherlands has expressed readiness to implement the ICC's arrest warrant against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. ICC judges have issued warrants for Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:38 IST
Netherlands Ready to Act on ICC Warrant for Netanyahu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands has announced its willingness to comply with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by Dutch news agency ANP.

The decision was confirmed by the Netherlands' foreign minister, Caspar Veldkamp. On Thursday, ICC judges formally issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, as well as his former defense chief Yoav Gallant and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, known as Deif, on charges of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The warrants highlight the international legal challenges facing these leaders and underscore the serious nature of the allegations against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024