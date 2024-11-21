Netherlands Ready to Act on ICC Warrant for Netanyahu

The Netherlands has announced its willingness to comply with the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as reported by Dutch news agency ANP.

The decision was confirmed by the Netherlands' foreign minister, Caspar Veldkamp. On Thursday, ICC judges formally issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, as well as his former defense chief Yoav Gallant and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, known as Deif, on charges of alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The warrants highlight the international legal challenges facing these leaders and underscore the serious nature of the allegations against them.

