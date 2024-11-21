Left Menu

U.S. Contribution Revitalizes Emergency Food Aid and Air Service in Republic of Congo

“I’m proud that the American people continue to support the World Food Programme’s work in the Republic of Congo,” said U.S. Ambassador Eugene Young.

On 19 November, UNHAS conducted its first flight, successfully facilitating the voluntary repatriation of 46 Central African refugees. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a US$4 million donation from the United States to provide critical food assistance to 52,000 people in the Republic of Congo and restart the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS).

US$3.5 million from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) will deliver food and nutrition aid to communities affected by floods, including refugees and malnourished children.

US$500,000 from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) will fund the resumption of UNHAS operations to transport humanitarian personnel and supplies to remote areas.

The aviation service, dormant since July 2023, will deploy a Dash 8 turboprop aircraft to access isolated regions. On 19 November, UNHAS conducted its first flight, successfully facilitating the voluntary repatriation of 46 Central African refugees.

Addressing Critical Needs

“I’m proud that the American people continue to support the World Food Programme’s work in the Republic of Congo,” said U.S. Ambassador Eugene Young. “These contributions provide lifesaving food and nutrition for vulnerable populations and demonstrate the U.S.’s commitment to assisting the Congolese in their time of need.”

Food insecurity has surged in the Republic of Congo, increasing from 14 percent in 2013 to 31 percent in 2023. The U.S. funding will help WFP address this crisis by:

Delivering emergency food aid to 300 communities across the Likouala, Plateaux, Cuvette, and Pool departments.

Providing specialized nutrition to 5,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women and 14,500 children under five to combat malnutrition.

Strengthening Humanitarian Response

The U.S. has been a consistent donor to WFP’s operations in the Republic of Congo, contributing over US$59 million in the last five years. The resumption of UNHAS will strengthen humanitarian logistics, ensuring aid workers can reach the most vulnerable areas, particularly in the aftermath of climate-related disasters and rising food prices.

“Climate shocks, floods, and food price inflation have exacerbated hunger in Congo,” said Gon Myers, WFP Country Director in the Republic of Congo. “The U.S. contribution is crucial in helping us meet these growing needs, especially for women and children.”

Expanding Long-Term Support

Beyond emergency food assistance, the funding will also support the development of sustainable food systems and resilience initiatives. These programs aim to address root causes of food insecurity by:

Investing in agricultural training and climate adaptation projects.

Supporting local farmers to boost food production.

Enhancing nutritional education and health outreach programs.

As one of WFP’s largest donors, the United States remains committed to fostering stability and supporting vulnerable populations in the Republic of Congo. The collaboration highlights the importance of global partnerships in combating hunger and improving lives.

