Left Menu

NHRC Demands Answers: Tragic Food Poisoning at Bihar Shelter Home

The NHRC has issued notices to Bihar's government and police over suspected food poisoning deaths at a Patna shelter home. The commission, citing media reports, demands a detailed report, suspecting human rights violations. Inmates reportedly suffered due to unhygienic conditions and poor food safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:50 IST
NHRC Demands Answers: Tragic Food Poisoning at Bihar Shelter Home
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious notice of a grave incident at a Patna shelter home, where suspected food poisoning led to the deaths of three and left 12 others ill. The commission has demanded swift and comprehensive reports from both Bihar's government and police authorities within two weeks.

Affected residents of Asha Grih, a state-run facility for differently-abled women, experienced severe symptoms after consuming a meal, leading to hospitalization. Media reports indicate that the shelter, financially backed by Bihar's Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, maintains poor hygiene standards, raising significant human rights concerns.

The NHRC stressed the responsibility of the shelter's administration to ensure the well-being of its charges, highlighting potential violations if the media's account holds true. The Bihar chief secretary is tasked with providing insights into remedial actions and any possible compensation for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024