NHRC Demands Answers: Tragic Food Poisoning at Bihar Shelter Home
The NHRC has issued notices to Bihar's government and police over suspected food poisoning deaths at a Patna shelter home. The commission, citing media reports, demands a detailed report, suspecting human rights violations. Inmates reportedly suffered due to unhygienic conditions and poor food safety standards.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken serious notice of a grave incident at a Patna shelter home, where suspected food poisoning led to the deaths of three and left 12 others ill. The commission has demanded swift and comprehensive reports from both Bihar's government and police authorities within two weeks.
Affected residents of Asha Grih, a state-run facility for differently-abled women, experienced severe symptoms after consuming a meal, leading to hospitalization. Media reports indicate that the shelter, financially backed by Bihar's Directorate of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, maintains poor hygiene standards, raising significant human rights concerns.
The NHRC stressed the responsibility of the shelter's administration to ensure the well-being of its charges, highlighting potential violations if the media's account holds true. The Bihar chief secretary is tasked with providing insights into remedial actions and any possible compensation for the victims' families.
