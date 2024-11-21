Infamous Wedding Heist Gang Nabbed at Delhi-Gurugram Border

In a major breakthrough, police arrested four men from an infamous wedding theft gang at the Delhi-Gurugram border, near the Ghitorni Metro station on Wednesday. The gang, known as 'Band Baja Baraat,' is notorious for targeting weddings during the season throughout Delhi and beyond.

Originating from Kadiya village, a region infamous for organized crime, these gangs are notorious for 'renting' family members for criminal endeavors, as explained by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh. Families engage in 'Anubandh,' contracts that exploit the indigent in exchange for financial gain, facilitating thefts in opulent weddings.

Among the arrested were Raj Kumar alias Raju, Sumit, Mohit, and Karan, who specialized in stealing bags containing cash or jewelry. The gang had recently stolen valuables from multiple weddings including an event at a farmhouse in Chhatarpur, utilizing mobile coordination for their operations.

