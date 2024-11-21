Infamous Wedding Heist Gang Nabbed at Delhi-Gurugram Border
Four men from the infamous 'Band Baja Baraat' gang were arrested near Ghitorni Metro station. This gang, originating from Kadiya village in Madhya Pradesh, exploits poor families to facilitate thefts at weddings. Police arrested them while they were planning another heist in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
In a major breakthrough, police arrested four men from an infamous wedding theft gang at the Delhi-Gurugram border, near the Ghitorni Metro station on Wednesday. The gang, known as 'Band Baja Baraat,' is notorious for targeting weddings during the season throughout Delhi and beyond.
Originating from Kadiya village, a region infamous for organized crime, these gangs are notorious for 'renting' family members for criminal endeavors, as explained by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh. Families engage in 'Anubandh,' contracts that exploit the indigent in exchange for financial gain, facilitating thefts in opulent weddings.
Among the arrested were Raj Kumar alias Raju, Sumit, Mohit, and Karan, who specialized in stealing bags containing cash or jewelry. The gang had recently stolen valuables from multiple weddings including an event at a farmhouse in Chhatarpur, utilizing mobile coordination for their operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand DGP Leads Strategic Conference on Crime and Traffic Management
Swift Justice: Delhi Crime Branch Cracks Daylight Murder in 24 Hours
Daring Daylight Heist: Duo Arrested for Robbery in Delhi
Another Arrest in Baba Siddique Murder Case: Crime Branch Closes In
Daring Heist at Tara Tarini Temple: Silver Worth Rs 10 Lakh Stolen