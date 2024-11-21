Deadly Altercation Near Delhi Metro Station: Arrests Made

In a tragic incident, two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a neighbor following a heated altercation near Delhi's Samaypur Badli Metro Station on November 20.

The confrontation, reportedly over abusive remarks, escalated when the accused, identified as Sanjeet and his brothers, attacked the victim, Lallan, and his family. Despite efforts to save him, Lallan succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to the Delhi Police, investigations are underway to apprehend additional suspects involved in this case, which has a backdrop of ongoing family disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)