War Crimes Warrants Shake Israel and Hamas: Global Repercussions Loom

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants on Thursday targeting top leaders of Israel and Hamas, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alleging crimes against humanity related to their longstanding conflict.

The charges primarily focus on allegations of using food as a weapon in Gaza, a claim strongly denied by Israeli representatives, as humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate in the region.

The decision emerges against the backdrop of a staggering death toll in Gaza, exceeding 44,000, further intensifying the international call for accountability and amplifying appeals for ceasefire negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)