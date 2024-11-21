U.S. Dismisses ICC Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu
The United States has rejected the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief, citing concerns about the prosecutor's actions and discussing next steps with international partners.
The United States has publicly dismissed the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief. A spokesperson from the White House National Security Council made the statement on Thursday.
The spokesperson criticized the Court's decision, emphasizing the U.S.'s deep unease with the prosecutor's hasty actions and the substantial procedural errors leading to this ruling.
The U.S. administration is currently engaging in dialogues with its international partners to decide on subsequent steps, considering the ramifications of this development.
