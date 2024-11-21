Crackdown on Corruption: UK Freezes Assets of Global Tycoons

The United Kingdom government has launched a significant offensive against international corruption by freezing UK assets of both Isabel dos Santos, an Angolan billionaire, and Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch, as part of its recent pledge to tackle 'dirty money'. These stringent measures were made public on Thursday, marking an important milestone in Britain's bolstered anti-corruption sanctions regime.

The Labour government has been adamant about delivering on its July election promise. Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the actions of these individuals, accusing them of selfishly withholding essential resources from their countries for personal enrichment. Dos Santos, daughter of Angola's long-standing former ruler, denies accusations of corruption aimed at her, claiming political persecution.

Alongside dos Santos and Firtash, Latvian businessman and politician Aivars Lembergs has also been sanctioned. The UK government accuses him of abusing his political influence for bribery and money laundering, underscoring a wider crackdown that targets several individuals linked to these cases of alleged corruption.

