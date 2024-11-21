Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: UK Freezes Assets of Global Tycoons

The UK has frozen assets of Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos, Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash, and others as part of a new anti-corruption crackdown. The move marks the first step in Britain's efforts to combat 'dirty money' under Labour's leadership, with sanctions targeting multiple individuals previously accused of corrupt practices.

Updated: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:19 IST
The United Kingdom government has launched a significant offensive against international corruption by freezing UK assets of both Isabel dos Santos, an Angolan billionaire, and Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch, as part of its recent pledge to tackle 'dirty money'. These stringent measures were made public on Thursday, marking an important milestone in Britain's bolstered anti-corruption sanctions regime.

The Labour government has been adamant about delivering on its July election promise. Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemned the actions of these individuals, accusing them of selfishly withholding essential resources from their countries for personal enrichment. Dos Santos, daughter of Angola's long-standing former ruler, denies accusations of corruption aimed at her, claiming political persecution.

Alongside dos Santos and Firtash, Latvian businessman and politician Aivars Lembergs has also been sanctioned. The UK government accuses him of abusing his political influence for bribery and money laundering, underscoring a wider crackdown that targets several individuals linked to these cases of alleged corruption.

