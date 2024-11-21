Raging Conflict: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Amid Ceasefire Efforts

In an escalation of conflict, Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah unleashed intense strikes, with neither side backing down despite U.S.-led ceasefire efforts. Heavy airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, while rockets targeted northern Israel.

U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein made strides toward a ceasefire but acknowledged remaining differences. Lebanese officials demanded quicker Israeli withdrawals from the south. The ongoing violence is part of a broader regional conflict linked to the Gaza war.

Casualties are rising, with significant loss of life on both sides. Hezbollah rocket fire into Israel continues, impacting towns like Nahariya, as Israeli forces focus on Hezbollah infrastructure. Both sides grapple with the conflict's heavy toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)