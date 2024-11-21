Left Menu

Raging Conflict: Israel and Hezbollah Clash Amid Ceasefire Efforts

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged heavy strikes with significant casualties. U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein pursued ceasefire talks, though gaps remained. The conflict, rooted in Gaza war spillover, sees intense fighting. Lebanese official seeks accelerated Israeli withdrawal, while conflicts rage in southern Lebanon and Nahariya, Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an escalation of conflict, Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah unleashed intense strikes, with neither side backing down despite U.S.-led ceasefire efforts. Heavy airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, while rockets targeted northern Israel.

U.S. mediator Amos Hochstein made strides toward a ceasefire but acknowledged remaining differences. Lebanese officials demanded quicker Israeli withdrawals from the south. The ongoing violence is part of a broader regional conflict linked to the Gaza war.

Casualties are rising, with significant loss of life on both sides. Hezbollah rocket fire into Israel continues, impacting towns like Nahariya, as Israeli forces focus on Hezbollah infrastructure. Both sides grapple with the conflict's heavy toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

