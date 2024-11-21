Left Menu

Global Reactions to ICC Warrants for Netanyahu and Others

The International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Gallant, and Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri have incited widespread reactions. Israel condemns the move as antisemitic, while Palestinians and some global actors urge justice and support the ICC's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:58 IST
The International Criminal Court has sparked international controversy by issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and deceased Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri, over alleged war crimes.

Key Israeli figures vehemently opposed the warrants, decrying them as antisemitic and undermining Israel's right to self-defense. Netanyahu's office rebuked the ICC's decision, while former minister Gallant called it an unjust impediment to Israel's defense.

Meanwhile, Palestinian entities hailed the move as a step toward justice, and various international allies offered mixed responses, underlining divides in global policy toward the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

