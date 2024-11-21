Global Reactions to ICC Warrants for Netanyahu and Others

The International Criminal Court has sparked international controversy by issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ex-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and deceased Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri, over alleged war crimes.

Key Israeli figures vehemently opposed the warrants, decrying them as antisemitic and undermining Israel's right to self-defense. Netanyahu's office rebuked the ICC's decision, while former minister Gallant called it an unjust impediment to Israel's defense.

Meanwhile, Palestinian entities hailed the move as a step toward justice, and various international allies offered mixed responses, underlining divides in global policy toward the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)